'My fiancée behaved inappropriately, I called off the wedding. Now she's begging.' UPDATED

Of course, a mutual friend of ours asked me to meet him for a beer and six of them showed up to confront me about my fucked up behavior towards my ex. This time I told them everything but just as I thought they knew the story but they were under the impression that I was extremely drunk and therefore not able to see things clearly.

I started out by telling them the real truth, and went from there to defending myself from the drunk accusation, to telling them to f off out of my life. I cussed out the guy that called me to invite me for setting this up. I was so mad cause they all tried to keep up this charade that he honestly invited just ME for a beer and the rest of them just happened to show up on an unrelated outing.