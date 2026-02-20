'My friend of mine is planning the Fyre Festival of weddings and I'm not even invited...'

A friend of mine is planning the Fyre Festival of weddings and I just need to have a vent. It started with them deciding to have it on Christmas Eve, in her home town. The reasoning for this is that they have a pre-planned trip there for Christmas with her family and they can’t afford another one.
Never mind that none of the groom’s family or friends are there, most of them have said this is going to be dreadfully expensive and difficult for them because Christmas, and 30% of their guests are from interstate. They’re inviting 80-100 people.
Then I find out that she’s priced the wedding at $13K but they only have a budget of $7K AUD ($5K USD) if they can even save up that much. When I asked how they intended to pay for things, she said “as we go” and that she’d organize payment plans so she can pay things off afterward.
So they intend to find vendors, then save up for a deposits for them, then book them, then hope they can pay off the rest in time or get a subsequent payment plan. She wants to put their limited budget entirely into the ceremony. She’s allocating thousands to venue, outfits, photographer, decorations.
The groom wants a reception, however. So if they have any sort of slightly formal one they intend guests to pay for their food and drinks (not just alcohol but soft drinks as well). Alternatively they’re going to ask people to stop in at a grocery store and pick up a few things to bring to the ceremony for afterward.
So fight the Christmas crowds, and then leave food sitting for hours in a hot and dry city in summer. They also want people to BYO chairs. Another possible reception option is to defer it to Boxing Day and invite everyone to her cousin’s house for leftovers. She has not asked her cousin about this but assumes it will be OK because her cousin has an open door policy for friends on Boxing Day.
Tell me you’ve never done Christmas without telling me you’ve never done Christmas. All the invited guests can just go without or fend for themselves on Christmas Day in anticipation of some leftover potato salad at the house of someone they don’t know. This includes the groom’s family.
To compensate for not having a reception or much of one she is going to have a 2 hour ceremony with 20 people doing readings etc. I say she because none of the groom’s people are included in this. He gets a best man to stand up with him and that’s it.
She’s using ChatGPT to write her vows and she is going to do the groom’s vows for him so he gets them right. She told me that right in front of him when we were all having coffee. To keep costs down, the decor will be all DIY.
However they are not arriving in the city until the afternoon before the wedding. So everyone else is going to be allocated things to do such as collecting things, storing things, making the arch, making the other arrangements and making the bouquets. They will coordinate from where they are.
On the day, others will be allocated set up tasks while they get ready. They will not even have seen the venue until they get there for their wedding. According to her, asking people to do this is a way of including them in her wedding.
I found out this interesting perspective when she informed me that the reason she had been waffling all this nonsense to me for hours and hours for the last couple of months and having me help her figure things out is because she is “including” me in the planning part.
This means I don’t get an invite because I get to have all my fun and inclusion that way! The friend she has asked to host her hen’s night/bridal shower also doesn’t get an invite because she gets to have her fun planning and running and paying for that event! That friend doesn’t know this yet.
After carefully trying to suggest alternatives and highlight issues at various points, I finally expressed to her my concerns that this was not going to work and she was asking too much of people. She got incredibly upset with me and told me I was being unsupportive.
When I suggested they take a minute and consider everything she told me that things have been booked and people invited and it’s full steam ahead and I could get on board or get off. I decided to get off.
People have asked for the other details so I thought it might be easier if I just put them here: At one point she looked at having the ceremony in a burlesque bar with burlesque dancers as entertainment during it. This would be in front of 95 year old Nanna, conservative family members, and kids. She eventually conceded that was inappropriate.
She wanted/wants to turn up on a Vespa. In a huge ballgown I can barely lift. She put together a planning permit application in case she wanted to have the wedding in a park. She has asked them to close off roads so her guests can have parking. I tried to explain this was not what that was for but she’s adamant. The application is still not approved.
She is going to give an itinerary for anyone who is stuck there on Christmas Day so they have things to do. She’s not actually going to spend Christmas with them or invite them to anything.
She is planning to purchase a whole lot of crockery and cups etc from Shein for the decor. She intends to give these to a couple of local family members afterward, as a gift for their help during the wedding, because they do a lot of entertaining. I call this offloading junk onto people.
NiennaLaVaughn said:
Wellll....I might prefer this "inclusion" over an invite for that! Be sure to give a suitable gift. Telling her all the features of a blender, maybe.
boringhistoryfan said:
20 people doing readings and a 2 hour ceremony on Christmas eve with no seating? And then they have to bring their own food and drink? I think the Bride is jonesing to isolate the groom from his entire family and has the perfect diabolical plan for it. Dude's gonna be unwelcome with everyone after that wedding lmao.
TheRealCarpeFelis said:
She sounds narcissistic, entitled, and completely out of touch with reality.
LisaW481 said:
I'm wondering where she'll even be able to book. Christmas Eve is either booked months in advance or not available for booking at all. Then the hotel situation. I wonder if the groom has any idea how poorly the wedding is being planned and how much everyone involved is going to hate them.
Ok-Station-1996 said:
The way I raised my eyebrows more and more with each paragraph… brb, I have to go retrieve them from the ceiling.
Frivolous_Fancies said:
The way it's going, you are going to be more involved in this wedding than anybody else, as the "wedding" is just a series of really, really bad ideas. Like I thought "Fyre Festival" was hyperbolic on your part--it is not.
Hot_Conference4247 said:
This is a trainwreck waiting to happen and you're smart to get off the train now.