'My friend of mine is planning the Fyre Festival of weddings and I'm not even invited...'

However they are not arriving in the city until the afternoon before the wedding. So everyone else is going to be allocated things to do such as collecting things, storing things, making the arch, making the other arrangements and making the bouquets. They will coordinate from where they are.

On the day, others will be allocated set up tasks while they get ready. They will not even have seen the venue until they get there for their wedding. According to her, asking people to do this is a way of including them in her wedding.

I found out this interesting perspective when she informed me that the reason she had been waffling all this nonsense to me for hours and hours for the last couple of months and having me help her figure things out is because she is “including” me in the planning part.