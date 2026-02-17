"My friends don’t want to be around my husband anymore..."

My husband (38M) and I (32F) have been together 9 years, married for 5. Recently my MIL was in town, so I reached out to my best friend (36F) to make plans. I suggested a game night at my house since I love games and trivia and thought it would be fun with a group. She said she was down to hang out, but it would just be her — not her husband, and she wouldn’t invite any of her friends.

When I asked why, she was honest. She said her friends and husband don’t feel comfortable around my husband. At her Friendsgiving, my husband apparently talked badly about her friends to her husband, and after we left, several people commented on how uncomfortable he made them and that they felt bad for me.