'My GF is pretending to be autistic. Am I overreacting?'

Or you see videos of someone cleaning and the comments are full of "omg I do this too because of my OCD." Really? You wouldn't clean if you didn't have an obsessive compulsion to do it? Not only is it aggravating, but it's damaging to people who do have these conditions.

womanpeach said:

Def pretty annoying. I would just tell her that as helpful as self reflection can be there’s a lot of diagnosis that have similar traits and she should look into actually getting an in depth psych test before making it her entire personality.

Glum_Cycle_8101 said: