'My GF thinks I didn't get her anything for our anniversary, but the reality is way worse...'

She was super understanding. She told me not to worry, that the intention is what matters. But now I feel like absolute human garbage. Not only did I "forget" to give her the gift (which is physically inside this house, I am 100% sure), but I lied to her face.

Now I’m on a countdown. I have one week to find where the hell I hid that book before she realizes there is no tracking number and no pending shipment. I’ve checked places in my own house I didn't even know existed.

The worst part is that this happens to me all the time with small things (where I left my keys, the name of a restaurant someone recommended, my mother-in-law's birthday), but I’ve never screwed up on this level before.