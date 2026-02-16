'My husband came out as polyamorous...'

Me (43F) and my husband (46M) have been married 15 years and have two school-aged kids. We’ve had ups and downs like anyone, but I’ve always been committed and loyal. I genuinely thought we were doing okay.
A little while ago he came out to me that he’s polyamorous. He said he’s always felt that way and that monogamy has always been hard for him. He described it like being a boiled kettle with no release valve, like he’s going to explode if he can’t love multiple people and experience multiple relationships.
I was completely blindsided. But I love this man and our family with my whole heart. I don’t want to suppress him or be the reason he’s unhappy. So even though this was totally foreign to me, I said I’d be open to learning about it and considering it. He said it wouldn’t be one sided and that I should be free to explore too.
Just a couple later he tells me he’s already found someone considering a date with him. It’s a divorced woman from our neighborhood, 11 years younger than him, who he chats with at the school bus stop. I hadn’t even processed the idea of poly yet, hadn’t read a single book, and suddenly there’s a date lined up. I felt blindsided all over again.
I said it was ultimately up to him and I tried to express that I needed time and suggested some basic boundaries while I adjusted. He got frustrated and said if he’s going to do this, he can’t have boundaries because he needs to be able to explore freely.
At the same time, whenever I tried to even talk to someone or meet for coffee, he’d get visibly upset and say I wasn’t communicating properly. He’d act like he was on the verge of a breakdown. So I stopped pursuing anything because his mental well being felt more important to me.
Meanwhile, he continued talking to the neighbor. She would ignore me in public. He kept saying “nothing is happening” and that he didn’t know what she wanted. Eventually it came out that she cared about him but had issues with him being married. That felt like a huge red flag to me.
It started to feel like my existence was the obstacle to their “progress.” It felt like for them to get what they both wanted, would be at the cost of my marriage. Sometimes he’d acknowledge my concerns. More often he would defend her and dismiss mine. Eventually I said I wasn’t comfortable with that specific relationship continuing.
He agreed and said they’d delete each other’s numbers and stop talking. But then I started noticing weird behavior at the bus stop. He’d take longer to come home. He wouldn’t leave until she left. I spiraled and eventually checked his phone. They were still texting. He had her notifications silenced and regularly deleted messages. Anytime I asked, he denied they were talking.
Once it became regular again and I decided to confront him, he said he hid it because he didn’t know how I’d react and was worried I’d “do something reckless” and hurt her. He was more upset that I looked at his phone than that he lied. He’s told me multiple times to “get a grip” and that my reactions are why people are afraid to be themselves.
Now I feel like a shell of a person. I can barely get out of bed. The only reason I function at all is because of our kids and because my income supports most of the household. I do most of the cooking and cleaning but I can’t keep up. Our finances are spiraling because I can’t stay on top of anything. My mental and physical health have taken a toll.
I feel like my entire life is disintegrating and somehow it’s my fault. Like if I could just be more open, less hurt, less reactive, everything would be fine. How do I stop spiraling and regain control of my life and my marriage?
MasticatingSheep said:
He didn't come out as poly. No such thing. He came out as having already decided who he wanted to cheat on you with.
littleorangemonkeys said:
I am poly and my husband and I both date and have relationships outside of our marriage. This is ALL your husband's fault. He literally got BINGO on things people do wrong when they want to "open up." He did it for a specific person, he went way too fast and ignored reasonable boundaries, he lied, he freaked out over you meeting up with people, he let his other "partner" treat you badly. A parade of red flags.
Your marriage is over, but not because you did anything wrong. Your marriage is over because you have now seen the depths of your husband's idiocy and selfishness, and I don't think you can bounce back from that unless he realizes just how badly he messed up.
SoCalThrowAway7 said:
You’ve cared about him far more than he ever cared about you at every step of this and it really feels like you don’t realize that or you are at least not nearly as mad about it as us strangers are.
vacation_bacon said:
Oh friend, please get a therapist to talk to. This is too much to navigate alone. Don’t even try to bring him along. You don’t need couples counseling, you need someone dedicated to just you. I am so sorry this gaslighting man is putting you through this. It is entirely a reflection of him. He’s insecure and selfish.
AtLeastOneCat said:
Every woman I know whose husband "came out" as poly turned out to be married to a cheater. Every one. Men think they have this get out of jail free card by pretending that polyamory is an identity. It's not. He's not some special snowflake. He's a man who wants to be with other women and clearly gets mad when you act on your side of the open relationship.
NecessaryArt2268 said:
Wait what? Your income supports the household, you do most things round the house and your husband gets to hang out at the bus stop and sleep with women in your neighborhood. I mean this kindly but you need a serious self worth check. You’re better than this. If you let this continue he is going to break you.
And I say this as someone whose life DID implode when my ex “came out” as “bisexual” because I found out he’d been sleeping with men since his early 20s. He too tried to convince me to be “open” and “accepting” etc etc. It’s manipulative.
If you didn’t agree to this at the start of your relationship, or if it’s not thing that happens later that you are BOTH comfortable with then it’s not going to work. Poly can’t be one sided, unless the other party genuinely does my mind and that’s very very rare.
RoxyLA95 said:
Leave, get therapy, learn about yourself, and prioritize doing things you enjoy. You don't have control of this marriage, and you are driving yourself crazy in the process. This man is already cheating on you.