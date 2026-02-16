'My husband came out as polyamorous...'

Your marriage is over, but not because you did anything wrong. Your marriage is over because you have now seen the depths of your husband's idiocy and selfishness, and I don't think you can bounce back from that unless he realizes just how badly he messed up.

SoCalThrowAway7 said:

You’ve cared about him far more than he ever cared about you at every step of this and it really feels like you don’t realize that or you are at least not nearly as mad about it as us strangers are.

vacation_bacon said: