'My husband is cheating on me with my best friend...' UPDATED

Time froze in that moment. I took his phone and walked away and just read their conversations. Four months this man has been my best friend. Four months these people have been lying to my face.

And I know what you’re going to say, you should’ve seen the warning signs. But I’ve been clutching this phone in my hand for two hours and nothing. He has been so loving and attentive to me, but he always has been. So kind and gentle.

There has been no late night work nights except for once in a blue moon, there has been no lingering touches between them or even glances. They act as they have since the day I first introduced them. How sick is it that she calls him her brother but she screws him?