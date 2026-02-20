'My husband is cheating on me with my best friend...' UPDATED

I’m honestly not sure where to start so I guess I’ll just start. My husband and I have been dating since I was 19 and he was 22. We’ve been married for six years now. We have two kids and I’m six months pregnant with our third.
Two years ago I found out my dad has stage three colon cancer. My dad is my only parent as my mom passed away when I was 12. He’s my favorite human and life without him doesn’t seem as colorful. His laugh is contagious and he gives these big bear hugs that seem to make all of your broken pieces feel like they’re perfectly in place again.
Whenever I’ve had a hard day he doesn’t poke and prod and just lets me vent and listens. About five months ago we discovered the treatments aren’t working for him and in direct quote of the doctor he said “months not years.” Since then he’s gotten progressively worse and now is losing memory. He looked at the dog he got for me on my 21st birthday and said “wow, that’s a nice dog, where’d you get it?”
My husband has been my absolute rock. He has been there for me holding my hand and helping me through this. He’s been so loving and attentive to both my kids and I. Don’t get me wrong, I am a mother first always. I don’t allow myself to wallow. My kids are still loved, cared for, played with, and I haven’t let my load slack around the house.
Once my dad got his updated prognosis my husband encouraged me to quit my job. About a month later we discovered we were pregnant again and I still hadn’t let go of my job, I kept holding out for some reason. After finding out I was pregnant again he ensured me it was still okay to quit my job, that honestly it would save us a small fortune on daycare costs anyways. So I did, I quit my job.
My best friend and I have been friends since diapers. Her family is like my family and vice-versa. My mom and her mom grew up together. We’ve always been solid and right after my dads appointment when we found out he had so little time left I drove straight to her house and she held me while I cried for hours. If there are soulmates in friend form, she was mine. “Thick as thieves” is what my mom used to say.
This morning as I was up with my three year old (he’s sick) my husbands work alarm was going off. He has a few he sets so I turned that one off and gently woke him up, he said he was up late working so he took the morning off. Rolled over and went back to sleep.
As I went to turn off the remained of his alarms I saw a text from my friend on his Lock Screen that said “I’m assuming since there hasn’t been an angry pregnant lady on my doorstep you haven’t told her about us yet?”
Time froze in that moment. I took his phone and walked away and just read their conversations. Four months this man has been my best friend. Four months these people have been lying to my face.
And I know what you’re going to say, you should’ve seen the warning signs. But I’ve been clutching this phone in my hand for two hours and nothing. He has been so loving and attentive to me, but he always has been. So kind and gentle.
There has been no late night work nights except for once in a blue moon, there has been no lingering touches between them or even glances. They act as they have since the day I first introduced them. How sick is it that she calls him her brother but she screws him?
I know so many people get a moment of clarity in situations like this but I have none. Aside from being sad about my dad, I haven’t changed. I’m still a loving wife and mother. I still doted on him and my children. I talk to him about how he is doing and how was his day every freaking day. I haven’t allowed the ground to swallow me whole.
I know what I have to do now, but I just don’t want to. I’m about to lose my family and my support system in one blow. I’ll confront him tomorrow. Today? Today I just need this last 24 hours of peace.
As for her? I won’t give her the satisfaction of a response. I don’t care why she did it. She did it and it’s done. I was always the friend who cleaned up her messes. After today I will cut her out of my life like she never mattered at all. This has to be the hardest storm I’ll ever weather, but damn it I know it’ll sail through it. If not for me, for my children.
Hungry_Bee6535 said:
Screenshot and save those messages before he could delete them.
Snackinpenguin said:
I hope you have a separate bank account with your own emergency funds stashed. If not, please use the time now to create one and put some funds there that he doesn’t have access to. This goes for credit cards too if yours are only connected to joint accounts.
Royal_Arachnid_2295 said:
Go see a lawyer. NOW. Don't confront, act as "normal" as you, and for the love of God, go see a lawyer first, before you make any moves. This loving, kind husband, will turn nasty the second you confront him, knowing he has a backup to run to when things get tough. Lawyer. Now.
Infusion-delusion said:
He encouraged you to quit your job while he was cheating on you. Forcing you to remain dependent on him. Well he picked the wrong woman! Considering his lover seems to be putting pressure on him to confess so she can enjoy the confrontation, your plan to cancel her is the best. They are both despicable people, don't listen to their justifications and lies. You deserve sincere love in abundance.
Dresden_Mouse said:
Get a copy of everything, lawyer, scorched earth, talk to the lawyer before confronting him, for that text she seems to be pushing for him to leave you, burn her on your circle too.
Celestial_Bh said:
I have a feeling that he wanted you to quit your job so that when you did find out you couldn’t do anything about it and would be reliant on him. They are both POS.
A small update about everything going on since my kids are now in bed for the night. I spent the morning gathering everything I could and making a check list. I sat in my office for the better part of the morning telling my husband that I was preparing things for my dad. Not a total lie I did have to get him sorted with hospice today.
My boss would be happy to have me back, however my lawyer said pump the breaks on that idea for the time being. However my old boss did tell me that whenever I’m ready, the door is open and to just give her a call.
He does not have access to my inheritance from my father nor my mother. My lawyer ensured me in that. I didn’t mention her in the post but my MIL is an absolute angel. I love and adore her so much and she’s always been a shoulder to lean on.
After he had gone to work for the afternoon I asked my now ex best friends mom and my MIL to meet me at my dads house. My kids were outside playing with now ex-bffs older brother. I just handed them the screenshots, saving them from the unsavory pictures and R-rated tape though I did tell them it existed. To say they were furious was an understatement, and they are on my side completely.
Angie, my now ex-bffs mom, is ready to cut contact with her daughter completely. She kept repeating how sorry she was. We hugged and cried together. My MIL told me she couldn’t believe she raised a spineless terrible human. That no matter what happens I will always have her and as far as she’s concerned she doesn’t have a son, only a daughter.
After an in person meeting with my lawyer we went over finances, logistics, and everything you could think of. She has all of the proof and she’s out for blood. With this post now on TikTok I don’t want him to find out by an app because one look at the story and he’d know it was about him. With permission from my lawyer.
My ex-bff, her mom and dad, my soon-to-be ex and his parents will be having a get together tomorrow. By the time they’re sitting down and showing them everything and that I know. My dad, my kids, and my ex-bffs brother (he’s coming to help me juggle the kids and my dad, being big and pregnant doesn’t help with mobility) will be at my dads cabin a few hours away enjoying time and space.
I know a lot of people were hoping for me to get revenge or do psychological warfare but honestly after my kids went to bed I took a shower and just broke. I don’t have the strength or energy to dish anything out. I just want out. Pretending like everything was okay today was too exhausting and I just don’t want to do it.
Once he finds out tomorrow I’ll update with aftermath, as I’m sure it will be huge. As for now, thank you all so much for your kindness, warmth, and support. Truly. Your words have helped giving me the strength to keep my head above water. I appreciate every single last one of you for everything