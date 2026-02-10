"My husband keeps forgetting me. Am I overreacting?"

Several months ago, my husband and daughter went to get takeout when I was sick and didn’t feel like cooking. When they came home, I realized he didn't bring my food. He had forgotten to even order my food. He was immediately apologetic, offered for me to eat his (which I declined), etc. However, I was HURT.

Made me feel like I must not be that important for him to have forgotten to get food for me, especially considering we discussed what I wanted as he was walking out the door AND I texted it to him. Again, I was super hurt by it but got over it.