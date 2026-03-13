'My husband wants to separate out of the blue...' UPDATED 3X

1) Losing a child in 2022 2) You being depressed and in bed for months after losing that child 3) Hair thinning the last couple of years

4) Losing weight recently 5) Breast reduction (?) surgery 20 days ago

Mysterious_Mix_2342 OP:

The death of our child definitely impacted us. I went through a severe depression for months. I worked my way through it’s still very difficult. But you’re right, so many things can impact us in different ways.

[deleted] said: