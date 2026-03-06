'My Karen neighbor, strikes again...' UPDATED

Fourth of July? NOPE, she'd shut the whole neighborhood down if she could. Now while I understand that some people do go too far with fireworks, we are not the kind to do so, main reason being that we always have children around and we value their safety as much as our own.

But last year, Super Karen, went as far as to turn her hose on full blast and spray us and our fireworks with water from across the street. She hates all kinds of fun apparently...

OH BUT WAIT, here's the worst part. Remember how I said she impeded an active police investigation? WELL, about 2 years ago we had an instance where someone broke into our cars in the middle of the night...we have security cameras that caught most of it.