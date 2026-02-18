'My Maid of Honor drunkenly confessed that she's in love with my fiancé...'

To start off, and before I get attacked, she's been uninvited because she told me to my face (in front of several family members and friends) that "he could have done better." She has only met my fiancé ONCE in her life, and I'm 100% sure of this.
Here's what happened: We announced our engagement to my family and friends two months ago, but I had a family party to celebrate with some close friends and family members (the MOH and the bridesmaids, as well as some cousins, aunts, my mom, etc).
The girls made lots of delicious cocktails, we played some games, and everyone was having fun until MOH started getting dizzy on her +5 Jello shot. And miss ma'am starts getting wild. Can't stop laughing. No one knows what she's laughing at but we all laugh anyway.
All of a sudden she goes off about how lucky I am, how she never thought her gamer, alternative, "weird" friend would get married and how my fiancé is probably out of my league so it's "100% luck, you hit jackpot." She starts praising the man, we're all like "uuuuh," trying to get her some water so she can sit down and shut up.
Cousin starts getting really angry, calls her out for saying those things, so they start screaming at each other. I'm trying to call her a cab so she can leave before my family stones her. My mom finally asks her to stop. She says something like, "Jackie, you don't want people to get the wrong idea.
I don't think you're meaning to say what you're saying right now." But Jackie just. won't. shut up. And she says, "Well, if I've been there...the story would have been different." (My fiancé and I met on the last year of college, she went to college overseas for 4 years, which is why they've only met once for like 30 minutes).
And that's when I exploded and told her she wasn't coming to the wedding anymore. Not if she's going to say all those things to me, in my own house. I know she was drunk, but I just can't forget what she said. Some of the bridesmaids feel really bad for her and are asking me to let her be part of the wedding party. I'm not sure if I'm wrong or not.
She hasn't talked to me since that night, but we've been friends for many years, so I feel like maybe I could talk to her about it? It's just weird. I was thinking of letting her come to the wedding as a guest, but the ANGER with which she says those words won't leave me alone. Thoughts?
WallyJohns said:
You did right. You don’t need that drama. She would probably get equally drunk at your wedding and make a scene.
Timely_University168 said:
Drunk words spoke sober thoughts. If anyone approaches anyone it better damn well be her groveling to you.
TheLastWord63 said:
I bet those bridesmaids wouldn't let her be at their wedding if she did that to them. It is so easy for others to tell you to put up with shit that they would never put up with themselves.
Apprehensive_War9612 said:
Drop her and drop any of the bridesmaids who think that you need to have her in your wedding. Because they are not your friends. I don’t think she has feelings for your fiancé. It doesn’t have anything to do with him. It has to do with her thinking that she’s better than you.
She can’t wrap her little mind around the fact that you found someone who loves you and wants to marry you. So she’s jealous. She’s the type of person that can only be your friend when she’s the one that is on top. She hasn’t even reached out to apologize for her behavior.
That person has no business being anywhere near your wedding. And you should be giving the side eye to any of the bridesmaids or defending her because it’s quite possible that they share her thoughts. That you’re undeserving.
youmustb3jokn said:
Nta. It’s incredibly demeaning when people say stuff like “you lucked out” or you are “so lucky!” First it is a backhanded compliment. If it is coming from he is a great guy, why does it come with a caveat of you really don’t deserve this or I would never guess he picked you.
Also no one knows what happens in individual relationships, so for the sake of arguments, he isn’t a great guy, just presents that way in small doses, how confident does it make the partner feel when they say that. It is almost like you should be grateful for anything he gives you.
I am not calling your guy bad, but after 30 minutes of meeting him, your best friend has this type of vitriolic energy about how out of the league he is, she is not your friend. Don’t invite a hater to celebrate you.
ExtendedSpikeProtein said:
That‘s not a friend. Dump her.
CymruB said:
Well isn’t she a jealous McJealous. Let me guess, she’s either a single pringle or has been waiting to get hitched. She’s all green and bent out of shape because the friend she’s always secretly thought herself better than, has bagged a decent sounding man and is getting married before her. The fact she hasn’t contacted you herself is all you need to say to these mutuals trying to iron out the bumps.