"My MIL is currently giving me the silent treatment because I won't share a 'family recipe...'"

I'll die if I don't share this...three years ago I was supposed to cook for my wife’s birthday and I completely torched the main dish. In a total panic, I drove to this Italian deli two towns over, bought two massive trays of lasagna, scraped the cheese on top so it looked messy/homemade, and hid the foil containers in the outside trash.

It was a hit. Like, they wouldn't shut up about it. Best thing they ever ate. Now I am the Lasagna Guy. Every birthday, every holiday. I have to drive 40 minutes, smuggle this stuff into the house in a gym bag, and transfer it to my own Pyrex dishes while my wife is in the shower.