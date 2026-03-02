'My MIL tried to fight with me on my wedding day...'

No fights, no arguments, nothing. FIL asks if we were ready and had everything we needed. we say we are so excited and can't wait. MIL goes oh I need to ask if this is ok to wear. She showed us two outfit options and both were pretty and looked great. She asked us which one we wanted her to wear. I told my husband that he should pick since it's his mom and both were pretty.

They talked it over and combined things about both because certain aspects seemed more his mom than others. She got really emotional and started crying because she knew we were gonna get married but it's really hitting her. It seemed like happy tears so I was finally happy my husband would get to have his mom included.