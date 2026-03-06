'My MIL walked in on my husband and I on our wedding night...'

Mark had a whole proposal planned out and a perfect date that meant something to both of us, but also wasn't obvious so I would be surprised. Surprising me was something incredibly important to Mark. About 2 months before the date, Mark, Ellie and I were sitting in my in laws house talking about the engagement. I jokingly asked when it was going to be, then started listing every day from the current day until I got to THE day.

(I was saying things like November 2nd? What about November 3rd? November 4th? And I kept this bit going for a while). When I finally got to the actual day, Mark kept his perfect poker face, but Ellie JUMPED in her seat and flashed a shocked look at Mark. I pretended to not notice and just continued listening dates, but the damage was done.