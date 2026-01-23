"My mom made me commit the ultimate dress code violation..."

Long-time lurker, first-time poster and yes, I am absolutely outing myself (I’m also on my phone so forgive me for formatting issues). Just as the title says, my mom made me commit the ultimate wedding sin.

This happened when I was around 7 or 8 years old. I was a CCD kid, like all the kids at my church, because we went to a Byzantine Catholic Church and there were no Byzantine Catholic schools anywhere near us (or possibly anywhere in the US, honestly).

I hated CCD. It was the worst 2 hours of my tiny existence. The teacher disliked me because I asked too many questions about the Bible, and I was also bullied. I was the only kid who went to public school and, scandal of scandals, my parents were divorced.