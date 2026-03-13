'My mother-in-law from hell (I mean, New Jersey)'...UPDATED 3X

Anyway, she has been making demands that she needs things done for her when she wants them done, no matter how late we were up with the baby or how busy we were at work, or how many other things we have to do around the house. (Example: she wants us to go scrub the backseat of her car out for her.)

She has been playing this game where she is as nice as possible when her son is around, but as soon as he leaves, she's disrespectful. So I started recording the way she treats me, and he acknowledged it, so she started doing it in front of him with zero care. He tries so hard to put her in her place, but she learns nothing. He's convinced she's either in the early stages of dementia or narcissistic.