'My neighbor thinks I’m harassing him, but I’ve never spoken to him...' UPDATED 7X

I’ve dealt with some weird neighbors before, but nothing like this. This all started a little over a year ago. Out of nowhere, I started getting harassing phone calls from blocked numbers—3 to 4 times a week—in the middle of the night, anywhere between 10 PM and 7 AM.
To stop the disruption, I turned on “Do Not Disturb” on my phone during those hours.
The very first night I enabled it, I got three back-to-back calls from a blocked number. The calls went to voicemail… and the voicemail? It was threatening, vulgar, and accused me of prank-calling him.
I was literally asleep. My call log showed zero outgoing calls. I figured maybe someone was spoofing my number. A few weeks later, I get a letter from the city mediator telling me to stop harassing a neighbor named Garry. I’d never met him.
Out of curiosity, I looked him up in public records, found his Facebook, and clicked on one of his videos. The second I heard his voice, my stomach dropped—it was the voice from the voicemail. I no longer had the recording (deleted it before I connected the dots), but I was certain.
Here’s the thing: neither my husband nor I have ever spoken to Garry. When we bought our house, two former neighbors and our current neighbor Bob all warned us about him. So we avoided him completely.
Months later, I’m scrolling through a local Facebook group when I see a post from Garry naming me directly, accusing me of harassing him. I took screenshots before it was removed for violating Facebook’s harassment rules—because yes, he was threatening people in it.
I commented back saying we’ve never spoken to him, we sleep at night, and sarcastically added that if “never speaking to someone” counts as harassment, I guess we’re guilty.
I only responded because my family name is rare in our county and I run a local business—so this post was damaging my reputation. I suspect that’s also how Garry got my phone number: I had my business banner on one of my buildings.
I sent the screenshots to the mediator, who told me to file a police report. The police told me to be prepared to use deadly force if he came onto my property. That’s not the outcome I want, but it shows how seriously they’re taking this.
Since then, Garry’s behavior has gotten worse. He yells inside his home at neighbors—audibly from outside. Other people say he’s tried to run them off the road if he thinks they’re “harassing” him. And then came the weapons.
Garry started firing weapons on his property—into the ground—causing the bullets to ricochet in random directions. There’s no backstop, no berm. My security cameras have captured some of it. In one clip, you can see cars driving by on our busy state road as he’s shooting.
The first time I caught it on video was July 13th. The most recent incident was August 6th—around 7 AM—but my camera glitched and didn’t record the sound. I believe other neighbors have footage, though.
There’s also a Facebook reel where Garry openly talks about harming people. I’ve saved a copy of that, too. The nighttime calls haven’t stopped, either. Most are still from blocked numbers, but a few have come from a number I believe is linked to him.
It’s not just me he’s targeting—Bob, Pam and Aaron, and Rod have all been accused of harassing him. We all avoid him because no one wants more trouble. At this point, multiple households are scared.
We’re all worried one of those ricocheting bullets is going to hit a person, a house, or a car. I’m gathering every screenshot, video, and phone record I can and turning it over to the police and prosecutor. Because I don’t think this ends without someone getting hurt…unless the right people step in first.
Hartleyb1983 said:
He sounds like he needs serious mental health treatment ASAP before he hurts someone. He sounds extremely paranoid and delusional.
TopAd7154 said:
He's no well. I think he may be hearing voices. Report to the police... he needs to be evaluated by a medical professional.
Istremene said:
There should be a law in your area about firing within a certain range of buildings or residence. Stay safe. This guy sounds like he is losing it.
nerd_is_a_verb said:
Write a letter to your local congressperson and the media. Let everyone “important” know that they will be blamed for doing nothing after being warned.
Critical_Armadillo32 said
That's scary. I'm glad you have the police involved. Just keep recording everything and turning it over. Hopefully he'll end up in jail and no one will be hurt. He sounds like he has serious mental health problems. He probably needs to be in an institution or at least on medication.
Every-Fisherman5537 said:
Hopefully the right people do step in before it's too late!
But hold on, because it gets worse. After I posted the first time, I decided to dig deeper. We tracked down some previous neighbors—the same ones who warned us about Garry when we moved in. And guess what? They’ve been living through this nightmare too. One of them literally had an entire folder of videos of Garry being Garry:
1) Screaming at the top of his lungs at 5 AM just to “disturb the peace.”
2) Threatening them over absolutely nothing.
3) Acting like a dictator of the block while blasting music and making random noises before sunrise.
This man has been terrorizing people for YEARS. We just didn’t know how bad it was until now. So, armed with all of this new evidence—and our own footage of him shooting wildly—we marched down to the police station again and filed another report. We added the surveillance clip from Sunday morning where you can literally hear the shots ricocheting.
The officers looked at everything and said, “Yeah… you’ve got enough for the whole block to get protective orders.” And that’s exactly what’s happening. Everyone on the block has been filing under the same case number and adding their own stories of what they have gone through.
If the judge signs off (and the police seem confident they will), Garry will be legally forced to surrender his weapons. If he refuses, they’ll seize them under the red flag law—which allows law enforcement to take firearms from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.
Here’s the kicker: We also learned that Garry has a previous conviction for carrying a weapon without a permit—this was before constitutional carry became a thing here. Since it was a misdemeanor, he can still have weapons on his property, but he’s not allowed to carry them off his property. So, yes, it’s a loophole…but now the police think this is going to be the nail in the coffin for his arsenal.
They told us if the judge approves, they’ll order his weapons turned in immediately. If he doesn’t comply, the state will come take them. Period. Now we wait. It could take up to 30 days for the protective orders to go through. That’s a long 30 days when you’re living next to a ticking time bomb with a history of weapons threats, harassment, and zero self-control.
We’re all hoping it doesn’t take that long. So, for now… we’ve done everything we can. The neighborhood is banding together, everyone’s reporting him, and the police are on high alert. If Garry thinks he’s above the law, he’s about to find out just how wrong he is. Stay tuned, because the next update might be the day those weapons are finally out of his hands.
What happened today. I was out running errands when my son texted me: “The Sheriff dropped something off for you.” I thought, Finally! Maybe a court date for the protective order. Nope. Instead, it was a letter from the court basically saying:
- I can only get the restraining order if I can prove Garry is the one making the harassing calls.
- The catch? Without a subpoena, I can’t get the records from Verizon (which apparently owns the number from the few calls that aren’t blocked).
- The judge also said our videos don’t count as evidence unless the police submit them.
And then came the kicker: They want us to call 911 every single time he fires his weapon AND state that we personally witnessed it. Not just “our cameras caught it”—we have to physically see it for them to act. We even spoke to another officer for clarification. He said:
- Eyewitness accounts or if the police themselves witness it → action will be taken.
5- But our videos? Not good enough. And then this cop half-jokingly suggested we “do some of the same things he’s doing” (minus firing a weapon) to annoy him back. Like, start making noise after 5 AM when the noise ordinance lifts and stop by 10 PM weekdays/11 PM weekends.
Umm, no thanks. We’re not escalating things with a man who already fires bullets for fun. Next steps: So here’s the plan:
-Everyone is calling 911 every single time he shoots.
-When we call, we’ll make sure to say we saw it happen, not just “our cameras caught it.”
-We’re having a neighborhood cookout in a couple of days to strategize.
-We’re considering going to the local news to put pressure on the city.
The most frustrating part? Several police officers want to help, but their hands are tied by their superiors and the judges. Meanwhile, Garry keeps blasting off rounds like he’s in a bad action movie.
I honestly can’t believe this is real life. How is it this hard to deal with a guy firing weapons in a neighborhood where kids play? Stay tuned—because if this goes to the media, things might finally change.
What happened TODAY: This morning, Pam (my neighbor) sent some of our videos—including the Facebook reel—to a guy she grew up with who works for the sheriff’s department. His reaction? Absolutely appalled. He immediately took it to the Sheriff, who was pissed, and the Sheriff took it straight to the Chief of Police.
Pam called me after the Chief called her and promised: A few hours later, the Chief called me personally.
-They are assigning a detective to the case.
- He’s very disturbed by the videos.
- if Garry fires his weapon again, call 911 immediately (as before), but they are actively working on it now.
-They are going to try to disarm him and find charges that will stick.
So basically, the top brass is officially involved. This is a huge shift compared to last time, when the judge basically told us “prove the calls or nothing happens.” The Chief also hinted that they want to make sure Garry gets mental health help, which honestly needs to happen before someone gets hurt.
What’s next?
-We wait to see what the detective does.
-We keep calling 911 for every single shot fired.
-Fingers crossed this time it’s not just talk, because the Chief sounded serious.
- The neighbors are all getting together to have a cookout to discuss what else needs to happen if the city fails to act.
We are thinking media, and "Pam" actually has already contacted a reporter if they respond we will be turning over everything to them regard of what the city does. Honestly, I’m cautiously hopeful for the first time in weeks. This might finally be the turning point. Stay tuned—I’ll update you all as soon as I know more!
What’s Happened Since the Last Post: Monday: Detectives came out. They spoke to Garry and told him to stop shooting off weapons. Then they told me:
-They’re pulling phone records from my carrier to see if they can prove the 3–5 AM calls were him.
-If he’s using VoIP (internet calls), that’s another issue—but at least they’re digging into it.
-They’re taking reports and videos to the Prosecutor to see what charges they can pursue.
-If the calls trace back to him, I can finally get a protective order.
So things were looking promising…until today.
Someone snuck onto my property and stole the SD card from my front door camera.
The joke’s on them:
-I have three different systems for redundancy:
-A hardwired system (records even if the internet goes out).
-Solar-powered cameras (for power outages).
-The system with the SD card they stole.
-Plus, my cameras back up to the cloud, and I even have another camera facing the one they tampered with.
I have a feeling whoever did it is going to show up on one of my cameras. Pretty bold move, honestly. For timeline: It had to happen sometime in the last 48 hours, because Monday morning he was shooting off again, and I swapped the SD card after that.
Today: He fired off the biggest caliber I’ve heard yet. It was louder and more powerful — even from farther away it sounded massive. Police came out, talked to him, and left. Again.
I’m calling out our city police department here in Anderson, Indiana — this man is unstable and someone’s going to get hurt if stronger action isn’t taken. Detectives are involved, but the patrol response isn’t cutting it when shots are being fired near homes and cars.
BIG UPDATE:
The police department obtained a red-flag order from a judge.
This morning: law enforcement executed a raid on Garry’s property and seized.
Prosecutors believe the evidence gathered (camera footage, neighbor statements, phone records, prior complaints) is strong enough to argue that he should not get his weapons back.
Firearms and ammunition
-Computers and cell phones
-Surveillance equipment
-Garry will have a hearing in a few weeks to determine whether the red-flag order will be upheld and whether the seizure will be permanent.
What this means & next steps
-Getting his weapons seized under a red-flag order is a major, concrete step toward making the neighborhood safer.
-The upcoming hearing is the next critical milestone — if the judge upholds the order, the seizure stands and criminal or civil consequences may follow
I’ll continue documenting everything, cooperating with detectives/prosecutors, and will update after the hearing.
Thank you to everyone who has supported, shared advice, or sent encouragement. This is a huge relief but still not over — I’ll post another update after the hearing. Or if he somehow get a hold of another firearm between now and then.
Wednesday was the Red Flag hearing. The outcome: The court ordered that Garry’s firearms will be retained. The judge ruled there was clear and convincing evidence that he is considered dangerous under Code § 35-47-14 (the Jake Laird Law).
The court found that Garry meets the legal definition of “dangerous,” meaning he presents an imminent risk of harm to others, or a strong probability of doing so in the future.
What this means:
- Law enforcement will retain his firearms for at least 180 days
- He is prohibited from possessing, purchasing, or receiving firearms
- Any license to carry is suspended
-After 180 days, he may petition the court, but only if he can prove he is no longer dangerous, which would likely require documented therapy and substantial evidence
He has also be reported to the NICS which will prevent him from buying a gun through legal channels.
The prosecutor also made it very clear to us that any further behavior—including blowing an air horn, screaming at neighbors, or intimidation of any kind—will result in criminal charges for harassment and intimidation.
Garry told the prosecutor that he plans to sell his house. Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, but if it does, it would bring enormous relief to everyone on our street (even though I genuinely worry about whoever might live next to him next).
While I still don’t understand why he hasn’t been charged for discharging firearms within city limits, today’s ruling is a huge step forward—and validation that this was real, dangerous behavior, not “neighbor drama.” For now, we finally have some peace and legal protection.