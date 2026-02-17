"My second baby has exposed me as a fraudulent parenting expert..."

My daughter was born into extremely unstable circumstances 7 years ago. It was basically her and I against the world from the time she could sit up. And honestly? I loved it. Didn’t want that dynamic to change.

Then a few years ago I went and met a man who flipped every belief I had about men, marriage, and general life structure upside down. The audacity. My 7-year-old was a textbook unicorn dream baby. Predictable. Happy. Slept like a paid actor in a mattress commercial.

Ate like she read the feeding guidelines herself. I never planned to have kids, but she showed was such a pleasant plot twist. I truly believed I had unlocked some sort of motherhood cheat code.