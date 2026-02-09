'My sister is demanding I pay her $5,000 for her wedding...'

So my older sister (30F) is getting married in June. She’s always been the princess of the family but this is getting ridiculous. she called me last night crying about how her "dream venue" is over budget and they’re short like $5,000.
Instead of like...cutting the guest list or getting a cheaper dress...she tells me that since I’m 23, single, and "don't have any real responsibilities or kids," I should be the one to cover the difference.
She literally said "it’s an investment in our family's happiness." I told her she’s delusional and I’m trying to save for a house deposit. Then my mom calls me 10 mins later saying I’m being "selfish" and that I’m going to ruin my sisters only big day.
She said she’ll "make it up to me" later but I know i’m never seeing that money again if I give it. Now my sister is posting passive aggressive stuff on facebook about how "you really see people's true colors during hard times" and my aunts are blowing up my group chat. the worst part is her fiancé is actually wealthy?
Like he drives a brand new BMW but apparently his parents "already did enough" by paying for the bar. I feel like I’m being gaslit by my entire family into paying for a party I don't even want to go to anymore.
I told them if they mention the 5k again I’m just not showing up and now everyone is calling me a "monster." Am I actually the one being crazy here?? bc I feel like I’m losing my mind.
GothPenguin said:
Tell the ones blowing up the group chat they’re more than welcome to volunteer the 5K themselves.
Substantial_Pea_3256 said:
Over the top ungrateful. Wow. Please don't do this. You will be the doormat for your entitled ungrateful sister for the rest of your life.
Select-Negotiation87 said:
Your mother and whoever is blowing up your phone should find your sisters wedding. Do not negotiate with terrorists.
Lanky-Fix7376 said:
You are being bullied. She can sort her own wedding.
OldMove3348 said:
You have the world’s dumbest family. Do not do this.
smaksandewand said:
This is the most insane logic I have seen in a while...don't be blackmailed by your family! YOU ARE NOT CRAZY!