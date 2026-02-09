"My sister is demanding I pay her $5,000 for her wedding..."

So my older sister (30F) is getting married in June. She’s always been the princess of the family but this is getting ridiculous. she called me last night crying about how her "dream venue" is over budget and they’re short like $5,000.

Instead of like...cutting the guest list or getting a cheaper dress...she tells me that since I’m 23, single, and "don't have any real responsibilities or kids," I should be the one to cover the difference.

She literally said "it’s an investment in our family's happiness." I told her she’s delusional and I’m trying to save for a house deposit. Then my mom calls me 10 mins later saying I’m being "selfish" and that I’m going to ruin my sisters only big day.