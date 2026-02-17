"My son spent over $18,000 on Roblox..."

My best friend was married 3 weeks ago and I was extremely preoccupied with helping her for the final 6 days. The wedding was in her parents house so we were decorating and taking care of all the things. My youngest (5-years-old) was with me and I wasn’t paying much attention cause I was preoccupied.

Come to find out yesterday when my credit card statement came that he spent almost $18,000 on a stupid game. He was deleting purchase receipt emails and spending money I don’t have on a card I have set aside for emergencies. He grabbed it from my wallet and was just purchasing away. I don’t even understand why he would do this.