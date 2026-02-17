"My son spent over $18,000 on Roblox..."

My best friend was married 3 weeks ago and I was extremely preoccupied with helping her for the final 6 days. The wedding was in her parents house so we were decorating and taking care of all the things. My youngest (5-years-old) was with me and I wasn’t paying much attention cause I was preoccupied.
Come to find out yesterday when my credit card statement came that he spent almost $18,000 on a stupid game. He was deleting purchase receipt emails and spending money I don’t have on a card I have set aside for emergencies. He grabbed it from my wallet and was just purchasing away. I don’t even understand why he would do this.
It is going to cost me another $1,500 in interest by the time I can pay this off. I was so upset I couldn’t even speak to him. I have such feelings of hate for him right now. I’m a teacher and I want to just never come home. My older kids have tried to discipline him for me because I am just shut down about it and scared of myself.
I don’t need advice, I just wanted to scream out into the world that I hate my life. I wish I only had my oldest, the others have ruined me mentally, physically, emotionally, financially. I’d rather have had a house full of dogs than these selfish a-holes.
CryptographerOk1303
This is horrific. I just googled it and apparently you can contact Roblox support and your bank to reverse the charges but you need to do it asap. Please fight for your money back, I truly feel sick that that was allowed to happen! The blame lies with the game...Good luck.
PenelopeSchoonmaker
How on earth does a five year old know to steal a credit card, enter the details, access your email account, and start hiding the evidence by deleting receipts? That’s just insane.
SailorPizza1107
Do a charge back and get his account banned. That’ll teach him a lesson.
lollykopter
At the end of the day, fraudulent charges are fraudulent charges. I would expect the cc company or Apple to do something about. You can’t be expected to pay that. It’s an insane amount for something that has no actual, real life value.
Reason_Training
Sorry, you put no advice but just putting this out there. Do not delete the Roblox account until you get your money back but change the password on it so he cannot access the account and spend any more money. He also needs to understand with your filing the dispute more than likely his account is going to be deleted.
Ok_Occasion4706
He would be an orphan in my house…