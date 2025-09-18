'My twin sister’s wedding: a case study in Golden Child favoritism...'

All the favoritism, the double standards, the triangulation, the scapegoating, the toxic dysfunctional family abuse I’ve been pointing out my whole life, met with gaslighting and minimization, you put it on full public display, and I didn’t even have to say a damn thing. Honestly, thank you. You did in one afternoon what a lifetime of me vocalizing never could. Even the flying monkeys are now officially out of work.

While I think your wedding was a strange time to put so much energy into trying to hurt and erase me, I’m glad you got the day you wanted. You certainly made an impression that people will never forget, though probably not for the reasons you hoped.