'My wife is planning an affair and she doesn't know that I know...' UPDATED

This entire time, I have been trying to act normal around my wife. Even though I am really really hurting on the inside, I am doing my best to keep cool. I even make snide remarks like "maybe you should go text your BF" and stuff like that.

We even had a conversation that I worry that she thinks about him more than me...and that when we are intimate, that she is thinking of him. She said I was acting crazy and that isn't the case at all. That I excite her and that they don't really text much any more (which is a lie because I read them all and know that they text almost every day).