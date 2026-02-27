"My wife thinks our son’s teacher crossed a line. I think it was harmless..."

Hi everyone, my wife and I have been married for 12 years and we have an 11 year old son in fifth grade. Overall our home life is normal but recently we had a disagreement that turned into a bigger issue than I expected.

Our son has struggled with confidence at school especially when it comes to speaking up in class. His teacher this year has been very supportive and encouraging. She often says positive things during parent teacher conferences and it is clear she wants him to succeed.

Last week, our son came home with a sealed envelope from school addressed to him. Inside was a short handwritten note from his teacher congratulating him on improving his class participation. She wrote something like "I am really proud of how brave you have been lately. Keep believing in yourself. You are doing great."