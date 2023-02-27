Mom won't call daughter by birth name, says, 'it reminds me of what her father did.'

When this mom is concerned that she made a parenting error, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to call my daughter by her "black" name?"

My (36F) daughter (16F) was born at a complicated moment of my life. I had left my parents' home in Vermont and ended up working as a maid in a hotel in Miami. I am not ashamed, but it was not nice.

It was there where I met a black man named Oscar, he wasn't rich or anything but he offered me certain security and love in a moment I was feeling really alone and hopeless.

We moved in together and I got pregnant. Our baby was born and Oscar named her Tayesha, I was ok with that name at the time.

When she was only 3, Oscar was arrested for drug trafficking and sentenced to 15 years in prison.