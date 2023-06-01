Woman calls cops on old neighbor for 'being unsanitary' and makes her cry. AITA?

When this woman is irritated with her elderly neighbor, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for reporting an old lady for 'feeding the animals?'

AITA for wanting to contact the city, cops, any city official, etc. about a neighbor who constantly takes her leftover food and dumps it in a field (abandoned apartment building has a large field behind it) across the alley from her backyard, which is private property?She has been asked many times to stop which she said she 'will not' because she is ''feeding the animals'.

Animals should not eat certain human food. 2. This can attract various unsavory vermin, which it already has and they could have rabies which could be spread to the feral cats running around. 3. My dog may have ingested the dumped food after it sat in the sun to spoil, and became violently ill.