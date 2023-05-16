New mom wants to prioritize herself on first Mother's Day. Grandmas are livid. AITA?

When this woman is annoyed on mother's day, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for wanting to prioritize myself on my first mother's day?'

This coming Sunday will be my first mother's day as a mom, after 3 years of infertility and multiple miscarriages. I think my history may be clouding my judgement here and making me selfish but, at the same time, I'm having a hard time seeing how I'm wrong. I'm hoping you guys can give me some clarity.

All I want to do for mother's day is spend the day with my husband and baby and go for a nice lunch at my favorite restaurant. This has apparently pissed everyone off. My mother wants us to drive 1.5 hours to spend mother's day with her. I really don't want to spend 3 hours in a car with a five month old in one day.