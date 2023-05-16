New mom wants to prioritize herself on first Mother's Day. Grandmas are livid. AITA?

When this woman is annoyed on mother's day, she asks Reddit:
This coming Sunday will be my first mother's day as a mom, after 3 years of infertility and multiple miscarriages. I think my history may be clouding my judgement here and making me selfish but, at the same time, I'm having a hard time seeing how I'm wrong. I'm hoping you guys can give me some clarity.
All I want to do for mother's day is spend the day with my husband and baby and go for a nice lunch at my favorite restaurant. This has apparently pissed everyone off. My mother wants us to drive 1.5 hours to spend mother's day with her. I really don't want to spend 3 hours in a car with a five month old in one day.
My MIL wants us to have lunch with her before she goes and has dinner with her mother. My husband says we have to see his mother on mother's day and, while he's annoyed that she is only available to see us for lunch, says we will have to plan the day around her availability. She does not want to go to the restaurant that I want to go to, and we can't go to that restaurant for dinner because of the baby's bedtime.