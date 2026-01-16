'Oh, my rich friends. Here's why we can't be friends anymore...'

So, tonight, an acquaintance I haven't spoken to in at least 5 years calls me. "Marcus", I'll call him. Marcus did make a little chit chat, then they ask me what I'm doing for work. I say I am between full time stuff right now, but looking.
They agree that the job market is hard, and how they are divesting themselves of a business that they've had for decades as "the suckers aren't buying anything anymore." I give a little laugh, because that's a weird way to refer to clients, but maybe Marcus is a little down.
They then mention their home in New England, and their home in the west coast in a "highly desirable area on the beach" that they want to split the entire summer between the two locations because it's so hot in the south in the summer.
I say something along the lines of "That's a heck of a problem to have" and we laugh again. That's when they drop their entitled request on me. The want someone to care for their extremely obese, nearly bed-bound elderly auntie that lives with them. 7 days a week, no days off, for 3 months.
The best part? This home is not air conditioned. They want to offer a fellow human $200.00 per week since it's '"ight duty," but, they say I'd have my own room. (I own a home, so that isn't of interest to me.)
I explained that I was going to have to pass on this amazing offer, and Marcus got really insulted. He whined and said they didn't know anyone as nice as me, and since I was a flight attendant before this, I know "the first aid and serving food stuff."
Again, I declined and he was confused. I said " Would you work for $200.00 a week? Because I won't." He said he would call in a week to see if I changed my mind. Blocked him as soon as the call ended.
missalissaliss said:
Yeah "she's bed-bound" and "it's light duty" is like saying something is both tall and short.
Mamamagpie said:
Honestly if someone can afford multiple homes in a desirable area… they can afford a nurse and air conditioning.
pwolf1771 said:
What’s sad is they probably will find some desperate soul. Guy sounds like a world class ahole.
midwest73 said:
My response to that offer...hahahaha! Oh wait, you were serious? Let me laugh even harder. HAHAHAHA!
Worriedlytumescent said:
I just paid someone $140 to watch my two dogs for less than 24 hours. $200 a week for a human is criminal.
Fearless_Piccolo8186 said:
The rich stay rich cause they’re super f-ing cheap.
Lots42 said:
Dear OP: Please call health and human services so they can check in on Auntie.