"An open letter to the rudest Matron of Honor I’ve personally encountered at a family wedding..."

It did not go unnoticed that you arrived just in time for the bachelorette party (planned and paid for by the Mother of the Groom, my cousin), but only saw the “venue” for the first time the day before the wedding, when your contribution was not gratitude or help, but critique.

So when you argued with me about the location of the sun for the ceremony and photos, you might have done well to take a seat because I’ve been watching that light change in this yard for a lifetime of evenings, not twenty minutes. What you may not understand is that everything you found wanting was done freely, out of love, and with nothing asked in return.