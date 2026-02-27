'I overheard my fiancée tell her friend that I'm 'background' in her life. I confronted her...' UPDATED

Knowing she was going to have his back no matter what meant my parents had to accept him if they wanted her. What happens when you get married, and have some disagreement with her family, as will inevitably happen. Whose side will she take? I would reconsider this relationship.

sagittamusic said:

Ok, so her wording is pretty brutal. But I do get where she is coming from. I think I could love a partner almost as my family, but not more. Simplest way I can boil it down, is that love between romantic partners is conditional, but the love my family has for me, and I for them, is unconditional. I'd help them move a body. I'd help them move 10. They'd do the same for me.

UPDATE: