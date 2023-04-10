Someecards Logo
Parents to newborn are tricked into receiving 'disgusting baby cot' as gift.

Maggie Lalley
Apr 10, 2023 | 6:31 PM
When this man is annoyed with a baby gift he received, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for being ungrateful for a baby cot?"

My wife and I recently had a baby. For a cot (crib), we decided to get a small camper cot. It fits well in our bedroom and we can fold it up and travel with it. It's suited us and our little one well. My wife has a friend. Let's call her Mary. Mary had two kids who are now a little older (4 and 6 years).

One day we're at Mary's house and she randomly says, "I want to give you guys a cot. It's one of those ones that converts later into a full bedroom: single bed, bedside table, chest of drawers, etc." We say something like "Oh thank you very much, we'd love that." And we promptly forget about it.

Fast forward a few weeks, and Mary sends my wife a text along the lines of "please come pick up the cot this weekend, we're emptying the house because we're immigrating".

