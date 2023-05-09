Party host can't tell if guest is introverted or racist. Says 'she's not welcome back.'

When this party host feels confused about a strange guest at her party, she asks Reddit:
I like to throw dinner parties at my house, usually for ~15-20 guests @ a time. I cook up a storm and like to keep things fun--play some guitar, etc... I am a person of color, so I make A LOT of food for my guests-who are mostly bipoc in their 20's-40's. Anywho, I invited some new mutual friends, who are anglo/european (m/40s) and his partner (f/30s).
Let's call them Jack and Jill. They were new acquaintances so I was looking forward to getting to know them better. As soon as they arrived, Jack mingled and talked to the guests and my partner (m/40's/Anglo/Euro). Jill greeted me and--without talking to anyone else--sat down on the couch and took out a paperback book from her bag and started reading while the smallish crowd stood around her, chatting.