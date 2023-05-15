Pregnant mother to 3 bails on own Mother's Day party. Tells hubby, 'you lied to me.'

When this mom is fed up with her husband and her kids, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for leaving a mother's day celebration?'

This is probably extremely petty and I'm willing to admit that but none of what happened yesterday sat well with me. I have 3 kids and I'm currently 22 weeks pregnant. This pregnancy has been much tougher than my last ones, probably due to the length of time between pregnancies (my kids are 13, 11 and 9).

The ONLY thing I wanted yesterday for Mother's Day was to essentially 'check out'. I didn't want responsibilities. I wanted to relax, alone. Take a nap, possibly a bath, watch my TV shows uninterrupted, etc. It was my husband's day off so this should have been easily achievable. However, it was not.