Pregnant mother to 3 bails on own Mother's Day party. Tells hubby, 'you lied to me.'

When this mom is fed up with her husband and her kids, she asks Reddit:
This is probably extremely petty and I'm willing to admit that but none of what happened yesterday sat well with me. I have 3 kids and I'm currently 22 weeks pregnant. This pregnancy has been much tougher than my last ones, probably due to the length of time between pregnancies (my kids are 13, 11 and 9).
The ONLY thing I wanted yesterday for Mother's Day was to essentially 'check out'. I didn't want responsibilities. I wanted to relax, alone. Take a nap, possibly a bath, watch my TV shows uninterrupted, etc. It was my husband's day off so this should have been easily achievable. However, it was not.
My husband decided that he wanted to make it in to a family day. First up he wanted to go get ice cream with the kids (I hate ice cream so this wasn't fun for me at all). Then he decided he wanted to get a bunch of water toys for the yard for the kids. Meaning I had to go unpack bathing suits from storage because no one knows where they are, help set everything up, sit out there with them (youngest has Autism and prone to accidents/tantrums) and be fully 'checked in'.