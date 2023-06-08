Pregnant woman eats chicken behind MIL's back. Gets caught and punished.

When this pregnant woman goes behind her MIL's back, she asks Reddit:
I am currently pregnant and have been experiencing some really strange cravings lately. Before meeting my husband, I grew up non-vegetarian, but I made the switch to vegetarian after we got together. My husband and his entire family are strict vegetarians.
Recently, my mother-in-law came to stay with us to help out when the baby is born. Two days ago, she went out of her way to prepare a special meal for me and I truly appreciated her effort and the thoughtfulness behind it. I ate everything she had made and complimented her cooking.
However, throughout the entire meal, I couldn't help but think about chicken wings. The craving was overwhelming and after lunch, I ordered some chicken wings for myself and disposed of the waste in the kitchen bin, completely forgetting that my mother-in-law would see it when she used the bin.
Later that evening, she found the wrappers and confronted me about it. She was visibly upset and felt hurt, believing that I didn't like her food and that I preferred ordering out. I tried to explain that it was just a pregnancy craving and not a reflection of her cooking, but she was deeply hurt and disappointed.
Now my MIL is being distant and is avoiding me and my husband is being neutral. He did express he was upset I ate chicken as we are vegetarians, but he is not picking a side and told me that he is styaing out of it. I am on maternity leave, so I am with MIL all day.
My husband is on call most days, and when he is at home he is mostly asleep. I am not sure if I am TA, or what to do to fix the situation, and I genuinely have nothing against her cooking, I just had a craving and I didn't think this would still be awkward two days on, I thought it would just blow over.
grannywine writes:
NTA, your MIL is making this out to be a personal insult towards her, which overly dramatic imo. A pregnancy craving is your bodies way of getting something it is in need of to help keep baby healthy and happy. The only sort of ah here is your husband, he may want to be neutral but his mother and her outburst is his responsibility to deal with by setting firm boundaries about how she treats you, especially in your own home.
thoughtfulspiky9 writes:
NTA - your body is telling you something. This is extremely common!
When I was pregnant with our first, I'd been vegetarian for seven years. I'd drive down the street and daydream about getting a fast food burger.
I finally just started eating meat again after about four months. Our meals don't focus on meat, but we definitely eat and enjoy it. So feed that baby and eat what you want. You've explained it, and have nothing to apologize for. Your MIL needs to deal with her own feelings.
slackerchic9 writes:
NTA!! I was almost completely vegetarian before I got pregnant (I just wasn't a big meat eater) but the baby wanted protein! Tell MIL you were thinking of what's best for the BABY and YOUR BODY. Does she cares more about what she considers to be her own personal morals than what's best for her future grandchild?
It's whack and I would have your HUSBAND explain it to her in a way that says it's not about her. Did her MIL dictate the terms of her pregnancy as well? I'm wondering how she would have felt if someone had told her what she could and couldn't consume. Like jfc where is the logic? Are you just some mindless breeding vessel that lost all free food will when you married her son?