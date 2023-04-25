Pregnant woman refuses to clean or cook for grieving MIL. AITA? Husband says yes.

When this woman is furious with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

I (21) am heavily pregnant with twins and have a 2 year old son. My husband (27) insisted that we have his mom move in with us due to her losing her husband (6 month prior) and older age. I from the get go was uncomfortable with my mother in law moving in because she is extremely nitpicking and always finds something wrong with the way I do things.

I'm from another culture than her and grew up in the west while she is south Asian. I do my best to respect her culture but she always mocks mine and how I grew up. Ever since she moved in with me she been ordering me around like I am her slave and since she is my husband's mother I been doing my best to please her but no matter what I do I can't.