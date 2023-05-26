Pregnant woman won't give up seat on bus to struggling old lady. AITA?

When this woman is conflicted about a situation on the bus, she asks Reddit:
I (26F) am currently 5.5 months pregnant. Even though I'm in my second trimester, I don't look very pregnant. Additionally, I wear baggy clothes so it would be tough to see my bump either way. In terms of 'fitness' and health, I'm really active but recently I've been struggling with fatigue from the pregnancy. After a full day of work (I'm a uni lecturer) on my feet, I'm exhausted.
Today I was on the bus headed home from work and most of the seats were taken. I decided to sit in the seats reserved for those who need it (ie. disabled, elderly, pregnant, w/ children). I usually don't do this unless I absolutely have to, like today.
I was minding my business while listening to my podcast when this older lady (I'd guess late 60's early 70's) tapped me on the shoulder. I removed my headphones and asked how I could help her. She said to me that it's rude of me to sit in these seats and asked if I could stand instead. The way in which she said this was pretty rude.