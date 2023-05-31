Queer woman threatens to ban mom from home if she doesn't remove crucifix necklace.

When this queer couple is determined to make their home into a safe space, they ask Reddit:

'AITA for making our home into a non religious space and hurting my mother?'

My (27F) girlfriend (32F) finally moved in together after dating for three years, do to money troubles keeping us in seperate roomate situations. We're very exited to make our apartment into our own space, since for both of us this is the first home we've had without sharing with anyone else.