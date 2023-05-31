Queer woman threatens to ban mom from home if she doesn't remove crucifix necklace.

When this queer couple is determined to make their home into a safe space, they ask Reddit:
My (27F) girlfriend (32F) finally moved in together after dating for three years, do to money troubles keeping us in seperate roomate situations. We're very exited to make our apartment into our own space, since for both of us this is the first home we've had without sharing with anyone else.
My mother (and my late father) is rabidly catholic. I was raised catholic growing up, church every sunday, praying before every meal and snack, blah blah blah. I refused to do confirmation, which enraged my mother but she backed off after the priest told her that was my right. She 'didn't approve' of me being bi (which is weird, she surprisingly is ok with gay people) and still dragged me to church hoping I'd grow out of it.