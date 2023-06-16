Queer woman humiliated when she receives anti-pride gift from grandparents. AITA?

When this woman is upset with her grandparents during pride month, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for throwing away an inappropriate birthday gift my grandparents got me?'

I 20F threw away the present my grandparents bought me for my birthday because it was inappropriate. My grandparents are extremely religious. They’re the type of people to put flyers on peoples doors. It annoys me but obviously I never say anything about it, and I don’t know them well enough to talk about religion with them.

I currently have a girlfriend. I had absolutely no idea that they would have an issue with this when I told them. They came to town and we greeted them. During small talk they asked if I had a boyfriend and I said a girlfriend. They sort of exchanged glances with each other and I knew they were judging me.