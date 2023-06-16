Queer woman humiliated when she receives anti-pride gift from grandparents. AITA?

When this woman is upset with her grandparents during pride month, she asks Reddit:
I 20F threw away the present my grandparents bought me for my birthday because it was inappropriate. My grandparents are extremely religious. They’re the type of people to put flyers on peoples doors. It annoys me but obviously I never say anything about it, and I don’t know them well enough to talk about religion with them.
I currently have a girlfriend. I had absolutely no idea that they would have an issue with this when I told them. They came to town and we greeted them. During small talk they asked if I had a boyfriend and I said a girlfriend. They sort of exchanged glances with each other and I knew they were judging me.
The judgment was confirmed when last night we got dinner and they had bought me something while in town for my birthday. I was very happy and ecstatic, I kept saying thank you! But when I opened it, it was a book called “becoming the woman god wants me to be.”
I had no issue with it and said thanks until my grandpa explained that they hope this read will “get me back on track” and that they thought I “needed god during this difficult time in my life.” I knew, absolutely KNEW that this was because I told them I had a gf.
That was one of the main details they knew about my life, so I doubt that they meant it about some other struggle, because of course I hadn’t told them about any other struggles Im going through. I asked my dad and he didn’t either. I was trying to convince myself I was offended for no reason. I know that they technically meant well but wow.
I got annoyed and went silent the rest of dinner. I could tell my dad knew I was pissed about it. When I got home, I threw the book away. Unfortunately for me when they came by today to check out the place, my grandma noticed it in the open trash can.
She didn’t say anything but before they left I saw them talking to my dad about something apparently serious outside. My dad got annoyed and said that if I threw it away, the least I could’ve done was hide it. I’m mad that he’s mad at me. I thought he out of all people would understand why this hurts me and how offensive it is to me as a person.
P.S. I love my dad very much. He has made it clear he doesn’t support what they feel about this whole situation and he doesn’t care that I prefer women. He even supported me through my awkward confused middle school pixie cut phase. He’s a cool dude. I’m just pissed off at his reaction but I guess I understand it a little bit. It would not be fun to have your parents feel hurt from something your kid did.
rosemexico writes:
NTA. It sounds to me like you showed more grace than I would have, in the face of blatant homophobia. I'd be mad at everyone in my family who didn't support me for who I am in the face of hatred from other family members. 100%, you're not the asshole. I'm sorry you're going through this.
greysoiux writes:
NTA. Seriously, you take care of you. I'd probably have gone full blown double barrel rage on them, you did good being civil and waiting until they left. They have no right to inspect your home... they were looking for that and they found it, good for them. Your dad will get over it, he's stuck between his parents and his kid, that's never fun. If he's a good man he'll come around if not, you build the family you choose.
tripsn writes:
NTA, and from what you've said about your Dad, he was probably frustrated that he couldn't punch your grandparents in the mouth for doing that to his kid and unfortunately lashed out.
Source: I'm a Dad of three daughters and the middle one(17 at the time, now 18) has been out with us, and during a conversation, she let it slip that she's not straight, her grandfather (my FIL) said, 'You don't know what you are yet,' just dismissive as he walked through the room.
Thankfully my wife saw it as well, and redirected me outside before I punched him in the face. My kid was glad I was about to go after him, but also glad I didn't because the in-laws are type of Boomers to call the cops for everything.