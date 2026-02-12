'Raising a kid alone is the most isolating thing I've ever done...'

I don't have any community with the other grown-ups at my sister's school either. We live in a rural area so the school is quite small, which I thought at first might be good as it would mean a close knit group I could maybe look to for support. Well, it turns out it's less "close knit" and more "cliquey."

Very much a sense of them already being an established group and me being a newcomer trying to shove my way in. You know in secondary school when you'd hang out with a group who had been friends for ages and it really felt like they were just letting you spend time with them, rather than actually wanting you there? It's like that, but with adults.