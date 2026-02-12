'Raising a kid alone is the most isolating thing I've ever done...'

For a bit of context I (24M) took on full custody of my little sister (7F) almost two years ago after our mother passed away very suddenly. My sister's dad had already died when she was a baby and there were/are no other surviving family members in our country who could take her in, so the options were for me to become her full time guardian or for her to go into foster care.
I had really bad experiences in foster care myself when I was her age, and I didn't want anything like that to ever happen to her, so naturally I stepped up. I want to make it clear from the jump that I absolutely do not regret the decision and would make it again in a heartbeat, even with everything I'm going to say in the rest of this post.
I love my sister and I know I made the right choice for her wellbeing, which is ultimately what is important to me. This isn't supposed to be an indicator of any kind of regret for taking her in, literally just to vent my own feelings out. All of that said...I have never been this lonely in my life.
Prior to taking in my sister, I'd been in a relationship for about a year that looked to be heading in a really good forever kind of direction. However, she has always been very clear she didn't want children and I'd always been sort of indifferent to the idea of having my own kids so it was never really an issue.
When the issue of my sister's guardianship came up, my now ex-girlfriend held firm in that and basically told me to choose between staying with her or taking in my sister. I did try to offer compromises and come up with workarounds but ultimately there weren't any compromises to be made and she broke up with me and completely cut contact.
I'm not exactly mad at her, because I knew how she felt about kids, and I did make the ultimate decision, but it devastated me to lose her and I'm still hurting from it. I also feel like I've lost all of my friends. They're still around, technically, and they still talk to me but everything is so different now.
None of them have kids yet, and the plans they make mostly aren't conducive to looking after a child full-time with no real childcare out of school hours. I obviously don't expect them to change things just for me, but it means I end up missing out on like 90% of the group plans now, which in turn means I miss out on new inside jokes and memories and life updates and stuff.
I've gone from feeling very involved with my friend group to feeling like I'm on the fringes and sort of an outsider looking in. Every so often, one or a few of them will swing by my flat for a catch up and that's nice, but it also a lot of the time feels like they're saying "here's everything you're missing!" I know that isn't their intention, and I know I'm being childish for feeling that way, but I can't help it.
I don't have any community with the other grown-ups at my sister's school either. We live in a rural area so the school is quite small, which I thought at first might be good as it would mean a close knit group I could maybe look to for support. Well, it turns out it's less "close knit" and more "cliquey."
Very much a sense of them already being an established group and me being a newcomer trying to shove my way in. You know in secondary school when you'd hang out with a group who had been friends for ages and it really felt like they were just letting you spend time with them, rather than actually wanting you there? It's like that, but with adults.
There's one mom in particular who seems to have a real problem with me for reasons I'm yet to decipher, but it seems to be because she doesn't like me that I'm not part of the in group. She makes a big point of me not being technically a parent and therefore excluded from parent-related things like the group chat the rest of them have and the PTA and such.
This part does actually have a knock on effect for my sister, unfortunately, as it's led to this one lady (and subsequently several of the others) refusing to let their kids come for play dates or anything. She does still get invited to other people's houses relatively regularly, but sometimes she wants her friends to come play at our house and most of the time I have to tell her no.
I've tried to hash it out with this lady, but she insists she doesn't have a problem with me and that I'm just projecting and refuses to discuss it beyond that. Dating is pretty much off the cards.
People my age don't really want to be saddled with somebody who is raising a kid alone, and even if I can find someone who doesn't mind, actually coordinating a date is basically impossible when I have next to no childcare available to me. I just feel so lonely. I feel like I have nobody except my sister, who I love to bits, but she's seven.
It's not exactly like having a normal friend I can hang out with and talk to about my feelings and stuff. I've thought about therapy, but I know public healthcare waiting lists are long in my country and I can't afford to go private right now.
Sometimes after I put my sister to bed at night I'll just sit and scroll through my friend's social media feeds or see what my ex is doing with her new guy who won't foist a kid on her out of the blue or look at old pictures from when I still had my people around me and I end up just crying.
Like I said I don't regret taking my sister in and I don't resent her because I know it's not her fault, but I just feel absolutely miserable sometimes. At one point I tried to have a conversation with a friend about it all in hopes it could fix something but she ended up basically accusing me of pulling a guilt trip...
She pointed out that my friends didn't volunteer to be a parent so I shouldn't expect them to change their lifestyles to fit mine. I'm kinda scared to say anything to anyone else in case they feel the same.
I know this is all first world problems and I'm kind of being a big baby about it all, but it's felt good to shout it into the void and get it all off my chest. Thanks for letting me have my stupid rant at you all.
Dogmom_3 said:
I’m going to give you the same advice I gave to my daughter. She’s not a single parent, but her husband's medical issues mean she basically is so. Get involved in your sister's activities. I know it seems like just one more thing to an overflowing plate, but meet her friends and their parents.
Work out play dates and sleep overs and while it seems like adding more to your plate it’s a trade off for adding in some backup and occasional time for yourself to reconnect with your friends.
Cute-Baddie_02 said:
Man, you are not being a baby at all. You stepped up in a way most people never will, and it makes total sense that it’s lonely as heck.
candysipper said:
I felt extremely isolated raising a baby and young child by myself. It’s absolutely a real thing and happens to lots of caregivers. You’re not alone! In a few short years, she won’t need you as much. And she’ll be happy to entertain herself more and more. Once 11-12 hits, her friends will become the center of her attention.
I say all this to (hopefully) show you a light at the end of the tunnel. You will be able to focus more on you and rebuilding your own life. It may feel far away, but time has a way of slipping by. Enroll her in activities and athletics where you can meet other people and get out of the house. You’re a very good man. Have faith that the universe will reward you in kind for your selflessness and kindness.
Plus_Consequence_811 said:
You aren't complaining about "first world problems". You are grieving the sudden death of your own youth. You traded your twenties to save your sister from the system that hurt you. That is a heroic sacrifice and heroes often walk alone.
Your friends can't relate because they are still playing the game you had to quit. That "school mom" isn't protective. She is a bully targeting the easiest mark. You are allowed to mourn the life you had to bury without regretting the sister you saved.
MrEdinburgh said:
Dude you are incredible, the other parents should be in awe of you. As other commenters have mentioned, your friends are too young to comprehend your reality and its responsibilities. I would absolutely be getting in touch with Education, the technical differences between parent and guardian are meaningless here.
I would bypass that woman if you can, and challenge her on this meaningless distinction if she brings it up. You are fulfilling all of the responsibilities of a parent and more so, therefore you should be entitled to the same support that parents are.
LastRevelation said:
You're a good man and what you're experiencing happens to a lot of parents. When you have kids your social circles can become incompatible. It's really hard and I know one of my friends who's struggling with this too. There are groups set up specifically for dad that you can find on social media and I don't know if you're a gamer but there's a discord that is specifically for parents that game.
Parental Advisory is the name if I remember it. Regarding the monster PTA member, I would start writing records of conversations and getting screenshots. If she's in a position of power you can build a case against her for her actions.
I know it sounds silly to say when you are not peers or colleagues but what she's doing is a form of bullying and her actions and words exclude all sorts of different parents and guardians. Once you've got your evidence you can submit it to the school. Of course if you can't be bothered with the drama (you've got enough on your plate) then just keep a hold of your evidence as a form of insurance.
You need to seek out other Dads and look for other ways to socialize. I know social media and other online ways of socialising are not the same but don't forget we got through covid's isolation doing these sorts of things. You can reboot whatever you did at the time. Me and some friends have done this recently as one is stuck in the hospital right now.
Also don't forget that you're not alone, you have your sister. Many have said to get involved in her hobbies and interests but don't forget you can do the same. Ask her to try your hobbies or even try new things out together. It will be a great way for you 2 to bond and stave off some of that loneliness.