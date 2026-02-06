'I read my fiancé's journals and now I don't know if I can marry him...'

"Someone like **** would never have been able to get to me. When I was younger, I had many opportunities to be with women like her but declined. I am uncertain about whether this is a good thought pattern to have."

"My mind wanders to places, like what it would have been like if someone like Lauren could have been in my life instead of ****. Lauren has the advantage of existing in my mind as an ideal. We never really got the chance to know each other outside of two nights and a week of texting and talking on the phone. I know that she had a drug past but has been sober for over a decade.