"I ruined my in-laws' day by informing them of their actual genetic heritage..."

My in-laws have always leaned heavily on being half Italian. They have used it to dictate their love for certain foods, their tendency toward a particularly round body type, their personality (whatever that means), and their jokes/slurs towards each other.

My husband did a DNA test last year and found out that his "Italian" grandparents are actually a mix of different European groups, including German and Spanish, but virtually no Italian (0.7% I believe).

We thought it was hilarious that they have been wrong this whole time and had a fun conversation with his grandparents (who grew up with prejudice against the Portuguese while apparently being 8% Portuguese). Still, he didn't want to break the news to the rest of his family yet.