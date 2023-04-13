SAHM won't share food with 'lazy' husband. AITA? Husband says she is.

When this wife is fed up with her annoying husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not sharing my food with my husband?"

I (34F) am a stay at home mom and student, and my husband (37M) is the breadwinner. This has been our arrangement as we recently had a baby, previously I also worked as well. I've recently started taking more pride in my home making and in an attempt to help save money and be more of a help to my partner I have started cooking at home and established more of a routine.