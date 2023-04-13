SAHM won't share food with 'lazy' husband. AITA? Husband says she is.

When this wife is fed up with her annoying husband, she asks Reddit:
I (34F) am a stay at home mom and student, and my husband (37M) is the breadwinner. This has been our arrangement as we recently had a baby, previously I also worked as well. I've recently started taking more pride in my home making and in an attempt to help save money and be more of a help to my partner I have started cooking at home and established more of a routine.
I aim to make my husband breakfast and dinner M-F, and weekends are a figure it out yourself deal. I usually wake up first, make breakfast, get baby ready, drop baby to daycare then come home, do class and housework, cook, then get baby. When hubby gets home I've been making sure dinner is ready. I've even made a weekly meal plan. I've started doing this consistently as of 2 weeks ago.