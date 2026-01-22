'Selfish groom’s vows tell it show his true colors...'

The bride was my frenemy -that's a long story, we worked together at a non-profit, she liked me because she thought we were really similar until she realized I actually lived my ethics and didn't just wear them for show/fun, so lots of conflict over her need to feel good/comfort and the orgs need to not hurt people.

Anyway, in her vows she said she wanted to marry her now husband because he was a feminist, feels safe, is gentle with her. Then I kid you not his reason for wanting to marry her in his vows were that she is a good cook, dresses nice, is beautiful, supports his career and his nerdy hobbies.