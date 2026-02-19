'She has a boyfriend and I'm her boss...' UPDATED 4 YEARS LATER

Honestly, you're going to have to talk to her about what's going on. She really needs to talk about it from the sound of it.

long_wang_big_balls said:

This is nothing but bad news. She has a boyfriend AND you're her boss? Might not be the best idea.

UPDATE, FOUR YEARS LATER:

I had a strange urge to dig out my old post and update it, so here it is. Commenters cooled my fever somewhat, and I stepped back a little. Spent sometime alone to think. In the meantime Dawn's relationship with Mr X came to an official close. As time went on my feelings for her only grew stronger. It got to the point of constant distraction. The only thing for it was a clean rejection to snap me back.