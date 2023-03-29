Someecards Logo
'I'm sick of parent privilege,' customer won't let mom and baby skip her in long line.

Violet Roth
Mar 29, 2023 | 4:17 PM
We all have different opinions on 'parent privelege.' In this scenario, a woman on a grocery line was scolded for not letting a mom and baby go ahead of her. The way she reacted though? Kind of unhinged.

Take a look at OP's account of her altercation on the grocery line.

"AITA for not letting a mom with a baby in front of me in a long line and telling an elderly lady to f*** off?"

I went to a shop today and service there was really slow with only one register open (no self checkout) and a really long line of people with majority of them having full carts of items, I on the other hand had only one item.

Behind me was an elderly lady and a mom with a baby, the older lady started telling the mom to skip the queue and go to the front because she’s with a child. I turned to her and asked her to speak for herself and that I do not agree that mom skips in front of me.

We started arguing and I said that this checkout does not give priority for pregnant people and parents so she should wait in line like everybody else and if she is unable because of a baby she shouldn’t bring the baby to the store with her.

