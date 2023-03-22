Sis boycotts brother's wedding when her teenage son is uninvited, family takes sides.

When this mom is angry at her brother and SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to go to a child free wedding if my son can’t go?"​​​​​

My younger brother and SIL are getting married next year 2024, and sent out the rsvp earlier this February which is when this whole “fight” started.

The invitations include “tickets” to the wedding along with the dress code and a semi-letter letting the attendees know this is a child free wedding along with a few other formalities or rules whatever they want to call them.

Not my wedding not my rules to make plus I don’t have “children,” my only kid is 16 year olds and I am a single mom so the whole idea of going to the wedding to enjoy a fun night to myself without kids is not something new nor is it something I’ve had to worry about for a while.