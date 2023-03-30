Man decides to tell sister that she's the reason their parents are divorcing.

When this man is furious with his sister, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my sister what I really think of her?"

About a month ago, my (24, M) parents (55 F, 57 M) announced they were getting divorced.

This has been quite a shock to most people as they seemed to be having to issues out of the ordinary. However, I have been the one privy to the information of why they are divorcing.

It's because of my sister "Anne" (26 F). Anne is a deadbeat. She has never worked more than 14 hours a week since getting expelled from college for multiple acts of cheating and code of conduct violations 5 years ago.

All she does is sit at home most days watching TV or going over to her loser boyfriend's house to get high. She feels no need to support herself and expects my parents to carry her through life.