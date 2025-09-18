'Sister-in-law hired her own wedding makeup artist and made content like SHE was the bride...'

I've had a truly lovely weekend celebrating my wedding with our loved ones, but the months leading up to it were incredibly stressful. It all started late last year when I went wedding dress shopping.
I found a gorgeous white and pink dress that I was so excited to wear for my Indian wedding ceremony. My sister-in-law (SIL) was with me, and in the same store, in the same section, she picked out a red dress with a design very similar to mine. Since red is a super bridal color in Indian culture, I asked my parents to speak with her and kindly ask her not to wear it during the ceremony.
My mom later told me she had spoken to my SIL, who promised she wouldn't wear the dress. Months passed, and about a month before the wedding, I found out that my SIL was, in fact, still planning to wear the red dress. I sent her a polite text message about it, but the conversation quickly escalated into a heated argument.
Her main justification was that "the pictures will appear better during the day versus a reception at night." (All of my wedding events were outdoors.) Keep in mind she told me to do a pastel color theme for the wedding and have everyone wear pastels (but she will wear this deep red lololol).
The wedding weekend was a blur of incredible moments and some frustrating ones. My SIL harassed my photo and video team, demanding they take more pictures of her. She even pushed one of my bridesmaids when she was confronted about the dress. And, despite me having booked a hair and makeup artist for her with the team I hired for my family, she skipped her appointment entirely.
Thankfully, she never ended up wearing the red dress for the wedding ceremony, but she did wear it for the reception. She left the reception early and then left the following day very early, too.
Weeks later, I don't follow her on social media, but I saw on other people's feeds that she flew a hair and makeup artist from out of the country to the U.S. She's been making content on social media with posts and tags like "not about the couple, but the love," and she's even posted pictures of herself and my brother with #bride and tagging all the boujee places she got her outfits/jewelry...
And my venue lol. Her MUA has also made posts on Instagram calling her a "bride" and all. After everything that happened, I'm just so relieved that my wedding weekend is over and I can finally move on. Now, I don't talk to her or my brother (my brother didn't stand up to me at all when my SIL called me saying she is wearing the red...
Basically was saying I'm not reasonable and everything and that she is wearing it if I like it or not). It's sad that my SIL's behavior put such a damper on what should have been a joyful time, but I'm trying to focus on all the beautiful memories with my husband, our families, and our friends. I'm not sure where we go from here, but for now, I'm just happy to be married and not deal with such narcissistic people.
Moulitov said:
Seems this might justify telling your photo team to please omit her from the footage and photo package. If she was harassing them, they will probably remember her...
ejdjd said:
If you are paying your photographer, just don't pick photos that include SIL for your reels and albums. You don't have to pay for what you don't want to see. The photographer should NOT give SIL access to his photos and video. Even if you don't pick certain pictures, he shouldn't be able to give them to her, or any other family members.
AmaiBatate said:
You should tell your brother that this makes it look like his wife was deeply unsatisfied with her own wedding. It's neither a good look for him, nor for her.
Azolianne said:
Man, that's some next level attention-seeking BS from your SIL. Chill out sis, it ain't ur big day! Props to you for handling it with grace tho. Enjoy married life, free from this drama!
VivianDiane said:
Your SIL is unhinged. Congrats on your marriage, and go live your best life without that drama.