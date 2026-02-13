'Stealing the bride's clothes at a wedding should be a known thing NOT to do...'

At my friend's wedding which is a smaller wedding and smaller venue, so to get to the restrooms, you have to walk through the small side room that the bridal party is keeping their things. At one point, a girl (a "friend" of the bride) walks out of the side room in a white hat and the bride's cousin clocks it as the bride's hat and immediately she (the cousin) checks with the bride on if it's okay...
The bride says it's fine, but the cousin tells me she knows the bride is only saying that and asks the bride's (best) friend if she needs to recitify the situation. Ultimately it is left alone, so the girl ("the friend") continues to parade around in the bride's hat. About 10 minutes later, the girl ("the friend") walks out in a white robe and says she was feeling cold and that she wants to show the bride.
I step in to stop her saying she can use my coat if she could just remove the robe. She fights it, I say it's the bride's and she should take it off. She continues to argue saying she needs to show the bride (because she thinks it's funny??) and I tell her "it's a wedding, how about you take it off?"
She wouldn't stop and I had to let her through where she showed off to the bride that she was wearing both her robe and hat. I ended up locating the bride's sister to let her know of the situation and the sister immediately booked it over to the girl (the "friend") and took care of it.
The sister was pissed since the robe was something the bride hadn't shown anyone yet, so most likely a secret as the sendoff outfit (yes, I'm writing this while the wedding is still ongoing to keep me from letting my frustrations overflow). All I can think is just the audacity not just to wear something totally white, but something that is literally the bride's for later. Some people just don't understand.
NOTE: the "friend" that stole the clothes -the cousin that tried to stop the hat stealing but was told by the bride and the bride's best friend that it's okay (but cousin knew it wasn't actually okay and that the bride was just trying to keep the peace).
The cousin was not in the room when the "friend" wore the coat/robe (a coat with a waist/belt tie similar to how a robe has) -the bride who tried to laugh everything off and keep the peace -the best friend that I accidentally left off "best" when writing above which made it confusing -the sister that saved the day.
RoarByMeowing said:
Some people can't stand not being the center of attention.
tink0608 said:
I'd probably miss the wedding because I'd catch a case. Do not F around with someone's wedding.
chicagok8 said:
On the plus side, everyone still single knows not to invite this pick-me girl to their wedding.
MasalaChaiStories said:
Why do some people always want be the centre of EVERYTHING! Just calm down sit down and shush. I am sure her time will come...well not with that behavior though.
arsooetica028 said:
The cousin needs to learn boundaries.