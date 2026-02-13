'Stealing the bride's clothes at a wedding should be a known thing NOT to do...'

I step in to stop her saying she can use my coat if she could just remove the robe. She fights it, I say it's the bride's and she should take it off. She continues to argue saying she needs to show the bride (because she thinks it's funny??) and I tell her "it's a wedding, how about you take it off?"

She wouldn't stop and I had to let her through where she showed off to the bride that she was wearing both her robe and hat. I ended up locating the bride's sister to let her know of the situation and the sister immediately booked it over to the girl (the "friend") and took care of it.