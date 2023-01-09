Daughter refuses to get rid of dog that 'upsets' her stepbrother with special needs.

When this young woman is furious with her dad and her dad's fiance, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to give up my dog for my dad’s fiancé and her son?"

I’m really upset about this right now. I’m 17F. My parents divorced when I was 12. It was really rough, they pretty much hate each other and still have trouble doing anything together where I’m concerned. I try not to talk about them to each other and just keep things separate.

All the fighting and chaos was hard on me and was effecting my mood and school work when it was all going down, so my dad felt bad and let me have a dog to help me feel better.