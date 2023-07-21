Stepmom doesn't want to take 9 yo stepson on family vacation. AITA?

When this stepmom has had enough, she asks Reddit:

'AITA because I (38F) don't want to take my stepson (9) on vacation?'

My husband (39) and I have been married for 5 years. We have two children of our own, both girls, aged 5 and 2. I also have a son (10) from a previous marriage, but I was widowed.

My husband's ex is barely involved in stepson's life at all. They got divorced when stepson was 2, and his ex wanted 'a fresh start' so my husband did the decent selfless thing and had complete custody of their son, even though he'd wanted shared custody.

I got a bonus at work and I really want to go on vacation with just MY family JUST once. We've been on family vacations all together lots of times. But just once I want to spend MY money going on vacation where I'm not looking after someone else's kid.